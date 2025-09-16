Obendorf: ‘We all work to make Polo a better place’

The picnic at Henry School was a festive evening and the school was all dressed up in fall by Ted and Joanne. They had cleaned and decorated for the event so the school was sparkling.

Ted has been working on the windows for many months and they looked great. It takes a lot of hard work to keep up old buildings and we are fortunate to have skilled members who volunteer their time.

We had 30-some people who came with delicious food and I would like to know who brought the raspberry cream dessert salad. That was right up my alley. I remember as a girl in Polo picking raspberries on our property and I have always loved them.

I appreciated my son Bruce from Mt. Morris picking me up and loading all of my stuff. Then unloading at the school and helping me with various tasks during the evening.

We also honored Iowa Kuehl, who had been art teacher at Polo for 22 years and many brought their art projects to show off their talents as students many years ago. Beth told us all about the process of making apple head dolls. This information came from an article in the Chicago Tribune many years ago telling all about Iowa and her students at Polo. These were all seventh and eighth grade students. It was about the time when Bruce was also in with that age group of students. Someone asked him if he had taken art. He answered, “No, I took industrial arts and I was busy sawing wood!”

We thank Margery Kuehl from Rochelle for donating this laminated story about Polo. You can stop in at the museum and see it.

Dorothy Kohlsing came that evening with pictures of when she was a student at Henry School and also she brought projects her daughter Carla had made in Iowa Kuehl’s art class. Ted had a painting and Steve had a beautiful piece of pottery. There were other projects in the way of little bowls and pieces of pottery. I had taken a piece from the museum also that Alan Millhouse had donated.

Jeffery from PACT was there and he told us what all they are doing to the Polo Town Hall. They have put in a new bathroom upstairs, a new lift up the stairs, and they are working on the north side of the building to keep the water out. They still have the south side of the building to work on. This keeps the dampness and mold out of the building.

We all work to make Polo a better place. PACT still needs help with funds so keep them in mind.

This past Saturday we had the Class of 1960 there to see the museum. Kevin and I were busy working on the office and we have cleared off a table. It is now no longer in the office so we have room. At the all-town garage sale we will have picture frames out along with other things, such as a typewriter. I used that before we had a computer. How many of you used a typewriter? They are a thing of the past. The future rolls right along and times keep changing.

• Betty Obendorf is a retired teacher and volunteer for the Polo Historical Society.