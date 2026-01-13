Wadsworth to cover stagecoach history at Jan. 31 Oregon Depot program

Back by popular demand for an encore presentation Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 at 10 a.m. at the Oregon Illinois Depot, Tom Wadsworth will speak about stagecoach history in northwestern Illinois (1828-1855). (Photo provided by Oregon Depot)

Back by popular demand for an encore presentation Saturday, Jan. 31, Tom Wadsworth will speak about stagecoach history in northwestern Illinois (1828-1855).

The presentation will begin at 10 a.m. at the Oregon, Illinois Depot.

For the first “Those Were The Days” program of 2026, speaker and historian Wadsworth will reveal several discoveries that he learned while researching and writing his 130-page book on local stagecoach history.

His research dramatically changed the way he looked at the settling of Dixon and northwestern Illinois. Wadsworth will explain why stagecoaches were Lee and Ogle county’s first modes of public transportation, why most area towns are about 10-15 miles apart, the location of the area’s major stagecoach stops, how stagecoaches would run in the winter and at night, why most area towns were established in groves, the problem of stagecoach robbers in this area and what caused the end of the stagecoach in Northwest Illinois.

Wadsworth is a nationally known speaker and writer who holds two master’s degrees and a PhD. In recent years, he has given local history presentations for dozens of audiences throughout northwestern Illinois.

Since 2023, Wadsworth has been a local history columnist for the Sterling Gazette and the Dixon Telegraph. The first printing of his new book, “Distinctive Dixon: Fascinating Stories of Dixon’s Rich History”, sold out in only 11 days. The second printing will be available for $35 at the Oregon Depot program.

For more information about this program or other programs, call Roger Cain at 815-757-9715, Chris Martin at 815-742-8471 or Otto Dick at 815-440-0639.