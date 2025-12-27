Oregon man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges involving teen

An Oregon man charged with sexually abusing a teenage girl pleaded not guilty Wednesday, Dec. 24, and has asked for a jury trial.

Brett A. Barnes, 42, entered his not guilty pleas on five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, one count of attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse and grooming when he appeared in Ogle County Circuit Court with his attorney Assistant Public Defender Eric Morrow.

Barnes was remanded to the Ogle County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court again at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5.

According to court documents, the incidents happened between May and July and involved a 16-year-old girl.

The grooming charge accuses Barnes of using a cellphone to “seduce, solicit, lure or entice” the girl to engage in unlawful sexual conduct with him.

During a Dec. 17 hearing, Assistant Ogle County State’s Attorney Matthew Leisten told Associate Circuit Judge Anthony Peska that Barnes and the girl were coworkers at an Oregon business when the alleged incidents occurred at Barnes’ residence.

Leisten said Barnes admitted to buying alcohol for the girl and allowed her to stay at his home on at least one occasion, arguing that he should remain in jail to ensure the safety of the alleged victim and the surrounding community.

Morrow argued that Barnes should be released to continue needed medical treatments in regard to his 2008 kidney transplant.

Morrow also argued that Barnes had no criminal record and would not be a flight risk since he had spent his entire life in Oregon or Mt. Morris.

Peska denied Morrow’s request for release, noting that the girl was “obviously too young to consent” and that Barnes had a history of “collusion.”

The Oregon Police Department took Barnes into custody Tuesday, Dec. 16.

All of the charges filed against Barnes are Class 2 felonies punishable by 3 to 7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections upon conviction, followed by 2 years of mandatory supervised release. Convictions also require registration as a sex offender.