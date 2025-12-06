Defense attorney for Rochelle teen asks for more time to review evidence

The attorney for a Rochelle teenager who is facing felony charges for shooting at a vehicle in October told an Ogle County judge Wednesday, Dec. 3, that he needs more time to review evidence that prosecutors have provided.

“I’ve been getting additional discovery. I need time to review it,” Assistant Ogle County Public Defender Eric Morrow told Associate Circuit Judge Anthony Peska.

Morrow represents Camren Hastings, 18, who is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony, and aggravated use of a firearm as a person under the age of 21, a Class 4 felony.

Both charges were filed in connection with an Oct. 4 incident in which he is accused of firing a gun in the direction of a vehicle that was occupied by another person.

Hastings has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and has been held in the Ogle County Jail since his arrest in late October.

Discovery is the pre-trial legal term used to describe evidence prosecutors refer to as they attempt to prove a case in court. During discovery, prosecutors and the defense exchange information to prepare for trial.

Morrow said he also needed time to review a new motion filed by Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Leisten asking the court to compel Hastings to provide access to his iPhone.

In that Dec. 2 motion, Leisten says the iPhone was recovered from a shelf where Hastings was sleeping when police searched his home in the 400 block of Lake Lida Lane on Oct. 28. Leisten is also seeking the passcode for another cell phone during the search.

Police said the October search warrant stemmed from an Oct. 4 evening incident in which “a vehicle had been shot approximately 13 times in the 100 block of Willis Avenue.”

At an Oct. 29 detention hearing, Leisten said Hastings was one of a group of 10 individuals walking on the street shooting guns around 11:10 p.m. Another juvenile has been charged in connection with the incident, but juvenile charges and hearings are not available to the public.

Leisten’s Dec. 2 motion asks the court to compel Hastings to provide access to the iPhone.

“The defendant told Detective Wittenberg that he could not remember the passcode for the iPhone that is the subject of this motion,” Leisten said in the Dec. 2 motion. “The defendant confirmed that both cell phones belonged to him. Therefore, the people are seeking an order from this court compelling the defendant to provide the password to the iPhone pursuant to the search warrant’s order.”

Leisten said a password/passcode is needed to gain access to the phone. “The defendant has not provided the passcode, and the the detective does not have any means to ‘crack’ the passcode at their department,” the motion states.

A Nov. 25 search warrant authorizes law enforcement officers to press the fingers of Hastings to any ‘Touch ID sensor’ of any Apple brand device for the purpose of unlocking it.

Peska remanded Hastings to the Ogle County Jail and set his next court date for 9 a.m. Dec. 24.

During Hastings’ Oct. 29 hearing, Leisten said video footage obtained by officers showed four males and two females – some appearing to be juveniles – running into a nearby cornfield. He said it appeared that between 13 to 14 shots were fired at the vehicle during the incident and that police collected 12 bullet casings and two firearms near the scene.