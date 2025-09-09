Sniffing, tail wagging, all part of the Doggy Dash fundraiser at Polo High School

Polo High School students and others start the Doggy Dash on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. The event raised money for a local animal shelter. (Earleen Hinton)

Sniffing, yipping, tail wagging, and more sniffing were all part of the pre-walk ritual for the 30 or so pups that took part in Polo High School’s 2025 Doggy Dash on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Under sunny skies with cool temperatures, dogs and their owners – or significant others – headed out on a 1-mile walk to benefit a local animal shelter.

One owner and pup - Heidi Miller of Forreston and Gunner - opted for the 5K run and also won the costume contest.

Gunner was ready to go as he chewed on his leash before the start of the 5K. Meanwhile, Nova, a 3-legged poodle, didn’t let her lack of a fourth leg stop her from running to other canine entrants during the pre-race/walk sniff fest.

And then there was Hattie, a soulful basset hound that calmly watched it all from ground level, without even a little yip.

Organized and run by members of Polo High School’s student council, participants also received treats and swag or, more appropriately, “wag” bags from local businesses.

“We weren’t sure how many were coming this year, but it was a good turnout on a nice day,” said Emily Meinert, Polo High School teacher and student council adviser. “We had 37 participants, probably close to 30 dogs. We had five sponsors, Muddy Nuts Coffee, Pet Supplies Plus, Pines Meadow Veterinary Clinic, Northern Illinois Veterinary Services, and Petsmart.”

The event was created 4 years ago as a fun event for dogs and their owners while also providing a way to raise funds for a local animal shelter, Meinert said.

This year’s recipient, Happy Tails Humane Society, 1408 McNeil Road, Rock Falls, received the $500 donation.

Happy Tails is a limited-intake, no-kill facility that shelters and cares for stray and abandoned dogs and cats until they are adopted into loving, permanent homes.

Happy Tails is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information, call or text 815-626-2994.