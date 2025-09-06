Rochelle woman sentenced to probation for injuring nurse

The Ogle County Judicial Center is located in the 100 block of S. Fifth Street in Oregon, Illinois. The building houses courtrooms as well as the offices of the Circuit Clerk, Probation, and State's Attorney. ( Earleen Hinton )

A Rochelle woman was sentenced to 30 months probation Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, for injuring a nurse who was attempting to restrain her during an October 2024 incident.

Priscilla Withrow, 33, was sentenced through a plea agreement after entering a guilty plea to aggravated battery – a Class 3 felony.

Withrow, who appeared in court with her attorney, Ogle County Assistant Public Defender Eric Morrow, was charged in December 2024 for injuring the nurse on Oct. 15, 2024.

Ogle County Assistant State’s Attorney Melissa Voss told the court Withrow tried to bite a nurse at the Rochelle Hospital when medical staff were trying to restrain her.

“While they were trying to hold the defendant [Withrow] she bit a nurse on the hand or arm and broke the skin,” Voss told Associate Judge Anthony Peska.

Voss said Withrow’s criminal history included possession of a controlled subtance, criminal trespass, and theft.

“Is there anything you’d like to say?,” Peska asked Withrow.

“No, your honor,” Withrow replied.

In addition to basic conditions or probation, Withrow must not consume or possess alcohol or be present in an establishment where the primary purpose is the sale or consumption of alcohol.

Withrow was also ordered to submit to random drug testing and breathalyzer tests as ordered by the probation department. And she must cooperate with and satisfactorily complete any mental health and substance abuse treatments as ordered.

Peska also ordered Withrow to pay $825 in fees and costs, starting Oct. 27, with monthly payments of $75.

An additional 2024 aggravated battery charge was dismissed as part of Withrow’s plea agreement.

“Stay out of trouble,” Peska told Withrow.