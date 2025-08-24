‘Heartache Tonight’ sets new attendance record for Mt. Morris Jamboree Concert Series

Downtown Mt. Morris was packed with people on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025 as 2,200 turned out to hear Heartache Tonight, an Eagles tribute band, play at the Jamboree Concert Series. (Earleen Hinton)

Heartache Tonight, an Eagles tribute band, now holds the record for the largest crowd at the Jamboree Concert Series in Mt. Morris.

The popular band filled the lawn circling the Warren Reckmeyer Band Shell on Friday, Aug. 22, all to the delight of Jamboree organizer Larry Ubben.

“We have 2,200 here tonight,” said Ubben, sitting in the middle of the large crowd that came out to the free concert on a perfect, summer night.

When the lawn area was filled, concert goers set up their chairs on Wesley Avenue, which is closed for traffic during the concerts.

The previous record this year was 1,400 set by “Rocks Off” a Rolling Stones tribute band. But “Brass from the Past”, playing a selection of Motown, soul and rock tunes, with a large horn and rhythm section, was a close second with 1,350 and the Chicago Tribute Anthology, a tribute band for the iconic band Chicago, followed with 1,200.

“Heartache Tonight is one of the finest Eagles tributes in the country,” said Ubben. “They always put on a great show.”

Heartache Tonight, an Eagles tribute band, performed at the Jamboree Concert Series in Mt. Morris on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

The 2025 concert series wraps up with a special performance on Wednesday, Aug. 27 by the All Star Superband, making its Jamboree debut on Wednesday, Aug. 27.

That band’s original performance date of July 11 had to be canceled due to inclement weather.

“We were able to find another suitable date for the group to play this summer,” said Ubben.

The All Star Superband, hailng from Milwaukee, is an 18-piece rehearsal big band.

Ubben said the band has been performing every week since the year 2000 and has been featured in concerts alongside Mindi Abair, Bobby Caldwell, Sal Lozano and Doc Severinsen.

“They are known for performing a wide variety of big band jazz from classic musicians like Count Basie, Stan Kenton and Woody Herman.”

Modern-day bands such as Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band and the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra in addition to notable big-band arrangers Neal Hefti, Sammy Nestico, Bill Holman, Michael Abene and Wisconsin’s own Frank Mantooth, are also part of their performance, Ubben said.

On Friday, Aug. 29, Fortunate Sons, a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band, closes out the 2025 season from 7-9 p.m.