Blast from the Past returns to Jamboree concert stage Aug. 1

Brass from the Past's Regina Rhymes of Chicago sings to the large crowd at the opening night of the 2024 Jamboree Concert Series in Mt. Morris. The band returns to the bandshell in downtown Mt. Morris Friday, Aug. 1. (Earleen Hinton)

If you are ready for a decades-long, rockin’ musical journey, head to Mt. Morris on Friday, Aug. 1 to hear Brass From the Past on the bandshell at the Jamboree Concert Series.

“Brass from the Past will take our audience on a musical journey from late 60’s into the early 80’s, touching on a few 90’s and 2000’s to end the show,” said Larry Ubben, Jamboree organizer.

The free concert begins at 7 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m., on the Warren Reckmeyer Bandshell in downtown Mt. Morris.

“Featuring an unstoppable 6-piece horn section, including resident trumpet ace, Terry Connel, a tight 4-piece rhythm section, and 5 powerful singers who command the stage. This is no ordinary band!,” Ubben said.

Selections by Stevie Wonder, Four Tops, Temptations, Michael Jackson, Chicago, Doobie Brothers , Prince, Aretha Franklin, James Brown, BS&T, Pattie Labelle, Bruno Mars, Chaka Kahn, O’Jays, Tower of Power are just some of the material covered by the band, Ubben said.

Concessions for the evening will be provided by the Oregon Lions Club, who will be serving Italian beef sandwiches and other items.

“Just 4 Fun Ice Cream will be on site as well, all starting around 5 p.m.,” Ubben said. “Ewe and Me Acres will have a fresh produce stand with a variety of fruits, vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies and dog treats on the Campus along with other craft and plant vendors from 4-8. Popcorn Girls Emmie and Lily from the Mt. Morris Center will likely be serving fresh popcorn uptown too.”

Encore’s Art Gallery and the Mt. Morris Historical Museum will be open during concerts on the Campus as well.

“Please bring a blanket or lawn chair, as the benches will likely fill fast, and join us on our Historical Campus, located two blocks south of IL Rt. 64 on Wesley Ave. and enjoy the free Classic Rock and Soul concert,” said Ubben.

Chicago Tribute Anthology, Friday, July 25

The Chicago Tribute Anthology band returns to the Mt. Morris Jamboree band shell stage at 7 p.m. Friday, July 25 re-creating many of the songs from the Chicago, the classic rock band that burst onto the music scene in April 1969.

Concessions for the two-hour concert will be provided by St. James Lutheran Church.

Remaining 2025 Jamboree Schedule

July 25: Chicago Tribute Anthology – music from the band Chicago and more

Aug. 1: Brass From the Past – classic rock

Aug. 8: The Jimmys featuring Marcia Ball – blues, funk, soul and R&B

Aug. 9: Surf Zombies – surf rock

Aug. 15: Captain Rat and the Blind Rivets – 1950s, 1960s rock and roll

Aug. 16: Mr. Myers – reggae, rock, pop and calypso

Aug. 22: Heartache Tonight – Eagles tribute

Aug. 23: Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones – 1950s, 1960s rock and roll

Aug. 29: Fortunate Sons – Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute

All concerts are from 7 to 9 p.m. at the bandshell.