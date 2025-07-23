Ogle County 4-H Fair opens July 30

Shelby and Ashley Harbaugh, and Kodi Hubbard of Chana, curl up next to Honey, a dairy cow owned by the Harbaugh family, at the 2024 Ogle County 4-H Fair. This year's fair is July 30 - Aug. 3 at the Ogle County Fairgrounds. (Earleen Hinton)

The 2025 Ogle County 4-H Fair will be held in conjunction with the 172nd Ogle County Fair, west of Oregon, July 30 through Aug. 3.

“Visit the 4-H Fair to see local 4-H club members in action with their animals and experience the wide array of displays and presentations they have created for showcase in the exhibit building,” said Jodi Baumgartner, 4-H Program Coordinator, University of Illinois Extension.

The Ogle County Fairgrounds is located two miles west of Oregon, north of Illinois Route 64 on Limekiln Road.

Daily admission to the fair is $10 for individuals 5 years old and older on Wednesday, July 30, through Sunday, Aug. 3, and includes carnival rides.

Discounted fair passes are available on the fair website at https://www.oglecountyfair.com/.

Here is a look at 4-H competitions and special events:

Wednesday, July 30:

12-3 p.m. Beef, Dairy Cattle, Goats, Poultry, Rabbits, Sheep, Swine check-in

12-3 p.m. Poultry Egg Class check-in

2 p.m. Cloverbud Judging, Party, & Graduation

4-9 p.m. Exhibit Building Open to Public

3-6 p.m. 4-H Swine Weigh-in

5 p.m. 4-H Poultry Showmanship judging

5-8 p.m. 4-H Beef Weigh-in

5 p.m. 4-H Bucket Calf Clinic

Thursday, July 31

7:30 a.m. 4-H Dairy Goat Milk Production Milk-Out

7:30 a.m All 4-H Horses on Grounds

8 a.m. 4-H Rabbit Show

8:30 a.m. 4-H Horse Show

9 a.m. 4-H Swine Show

9 a.m.- 9 p.m. Exhibit Building Open to Public

1 p.m. 4-H Dairy Show

3-4 p.m. 4-H Goat and Sheep Weigh-in

5 p.m. 4-H Sheep Show

4 p.m. 4-H Beef Show

5 p.m. State Fair Orientation at Exhibit Building

5:30 - 6 p.m. 4-H Bucket Calf Check-In

6:30 p.m. 4-H Bucket Calf Judging (Will judge between Steer & Heifer Show)

7:30 p.m. 4-H Dairy Goat Milk Production Contest Milk-Out

Friday, August 1

8:30 a.m. Llama/Alpaca check-in

9 a.m. 4-H Goat Show (Dairy, Meat, Pygmy, Pet, Showmanship, Novelty)

9 a.m.- 9 p.m. Exhibit Building Open to Public

9:30 a.m. 4-H Llama/Alpaca Show

2 p.m. 4-H Poultry Show

Saturday, Aug. 2

9 a.m.- 9 p.m. Exhibit Building Open

3 p.m. Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction

7 p.m. Master Showmanship Contest

Sunday, Aug. 3

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Exhibit Building Open to Public

1 p.m. Exhibit Building and Animals Check-out (Families with last names K-Z)

3 p.m. Exhibit Building and Animals Check-out (Families with last names A-J)

5 p.m. Exhibit Building closed for project pick up.

4-H is the youth development program of University of Illinois Extension. If you are interested in learning more about 4-H or want to get involved, contact the Ogle County Extension office at 815-732-2191 or visit online at https://extension.illinois.edu/bdo/4-h-ogle-county.