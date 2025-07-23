Color, color, and more color: Oregon Park District’s annual event had plenty for 400 participants

This runner tries to protect her phone as she runs through a powder station during the Oregon Park District's Color Run on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The popular event had close to 400 participate at Park West. (Earleen Hinton)

Some ran while others walked; either way, the result was the same as 400 people took park in the Oregon Park District’s annual Color Run on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

Runners, walkers, and kids in strollers hit the bike/walking path at Oregon Park West early Tuesday evening, choosing to pass through a series of powder stations where 45 volunteers squirted a rainbow of color on them and the official white shirts.

“We had around 400 people this year,” said Tina Ketter, superintendent of recreation for the park district. “We had around 45 volunteers to help run the event.”

The run was held prior to the park district’s final Concert in the Park featuring the band Burn N’ Bush.

The free concert was sponsored by Woods.