‘Good Trouble Lives On’ rally held in Oregon

Around 75 people took part in Indivisible of Oregon's "Good Trouble Lives On" rally around the Ogle County courthouse in downtown Oregon on Thursday, July 17, 2025. The event was the fifth held to protest ongoing policies and executive orders by President Trump and his administration. (Earleen Hinton)

For the fourth time in three months, people took part in a rally in Ogle County to protest the actions and policies by President Donald Trump.

The 75-member crowd stood on sections of two sidewalks around the historic Ogle County Courthouse for 2 hours on Thursday evening, July 17, carrying signs critical of Trump and his administration.

New signs included “No Alligator Auschwitz” in reference to Trump’s plan to confine immigrants in a detention center constructed in the Florida Everglades and “Release the Epstein Files”.

Thursday’s event was part of the nationwide series of “Good Trouble Lives On” protests held across the nation in honor of the fifth anniversary of the death of civil rights leader and longtime congressman John Lewis.

One dog wore a sweater that said “Sit, Stay, Resist”.

A woman takes a photo of a dog that wore a sign that said "Sit, Stay, Resist" to Oregon's "Good Trouble Lives On" rally around the Ogle County courthouse in downtown Oregon on Thursday, July 17, 2025. The event was the fifth held to protest ongoing policies and executive orders by President Trump and his administration. (Earleen Hinton)

The Oregon event was organized by Indivisible of Ogle County, the local chapter of the Indivisible Project network, a grassroots organization founded in 2016. That group also organized rallies in April, May and June.

On June 14, approximately 500 people took part in the Ogle County rally that was one of several thousand “No Kings” rallies held across the nation on the same day that Trump hosted a large military parade in Washington D.C. in commemoration of the U.S. Army’s anniversary and his 79th birthday.

