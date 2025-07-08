July 08, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsOgle County OpinionObituarieseNewspaperStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Kids show their rides and patriotic colors at Let Freedom Ring Kiddie Parade

Popular event beats the rain in downtown Mt. Morris

By Earleen Hinton
Natalie and Grffin Schmidt wait to start the Let Freedom Ring Kiddie Parade on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Natalie and Grffin Schmidt wait to start the Let Freedom Ring Kiddie Parade on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

MT. MORRIS – They came on bicycles, tricycles, ‘power wagons’, and even one hoverboard for the 2025 Let Freedom Ring Kiddie Parade held July 5.

Thirty-four kids showed off their rides and their patriotic colors as they “raced” down one city block to finish in front of the Mt. Morris Post Office, 30 minute before rain washed out the rest of the day’s events.

Winners of this year’s event in the five divisions were: Bike: Harlen Fry; Trike: Warren Druien; Costume: Maeve Hassett; Floats: Miles Hallock; and Natalie and Griffin Schmidt.

The event was emceed by WIFR Chief Meteorologist Candice King.

Image 1 of 13
Natalie and Grffin Schmidt wait to start the Let Freedom Ring Kiddie Parade on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Natalie and Grffin Schmidt wait to start the Let Freedom Ring Kiddie Parade on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

OregonOgle County
Earleen Hinton

Earleen Hinton

Earleen creates content and oversees production of 8 community weeklies. She has worked for Shaw Newspapers since 1985.