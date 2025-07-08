Kids show their rides and patriotic colors at Let Freedom Ring Kiddie Parade

Natalie and Grffin Schmidt wait to start the Let Freedom Ring Kiddie Parade on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

MT. MORRIS – They came on bicycles, tricycles, ‘power wagons’, and even one hoverboard for the 2025 Let Freedom Ring Kiddie Parade held July 5.

Thirty-four kids showed off their rides and their patriotic colors as they “raced” down one city block to finish in front of the Mt. Morris Post Office, 30 minute before rain washed out the rest of the day’s events.

Winners of this year’s event in the five divisions were: Bike: Harlen Fry; Trike: Warren Druien; Costume: Maeve Hassett; Floats: Miles Hallock; and Natalie and Griffin Schmidt.

The event was emceed by WIFR Chief Meteorologist Candice King.