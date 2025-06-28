River’s Edge Farmers Market offering plenty of family fun in July

Nate White and his daughter, Macie, 18 months, of Polo, enjoy a bite to eat at the River's Edge Farmers Market in Oregon on Thursday, June 19, 2025. The Farmers Market is held Thursday nights 5-7:30 p.m. at 123 N. 2nd St., in Oregon. It includes vendor and food booths and entertainment. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – If you haven’t had a chance to stop by the River’s Edge Farmers Market yet this summer, there’s still time to see what the unique Thursday night venue has to offer.

“The River’s Edge Farmers Market has had a great first month and we are looking forward to July!,” said Liz Hiemstra, market organizer.

The markets are held each Thursday night from 5-7:30 p.m. at 123 N. 2nd St., along the riverfront below the Oregon dam on the west bank of the Rock River.

On July 3 the market hosts Natural Resources Day, featuring representatives from local natural resources organizations, including the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Together for Taft, a volunteer-grassroots organization whose mission is to repurpose the Taft Campus, that was closed by NIU last December.

“We’ll also have a nature-themed kids activity alongside our regular amazing vendors. Hot Diggity Dog food truck will join Hector’s Cocina mobile bar and snacks to serve our guests some tasty dinner and drinks,” said Hiemstra.

On July 10, Music and More will be offered at the Market, courtesy of the Oregon Park District.

“EJ Kane will perform sponsored by Sean Adams Construction and Becky Adams RE/MAX. We’ll be joined by Rustic Oven Wood Fired Pizza, Hector’s Cocina mobile bar and snacks, and Kona Ice,” said Hiemstra.

July 17 brings River Appreciation Day with representatives from the City of Oregon Sustainability Committee River Clean-Up committee and a river-themed craft for the kids.

Music will be provided by Pete Low. No Prep Tacos will join us, alongside Hector’s Cocina mobile bar and snacks.

July 24 marks the last day of the market at its location along the river with the Summer Send-Off and Stuff-the-Bus event.

“Guests can bring donations of school supplies to load onto a school bus from the Oregon School District transportation department. We’ll also have face painting, music by Marques Morel and a visit from the new school resource officer, Officer Lester,” said Hiemstra.

Beginning Thursday, Aug. 7, the market will take place at Sarah Phelps Plaza, 418 W Washington, on Thursdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in August and September.

Both market locations accept Illinois Link cards and offer dollar-for-dollar Link Match for fresh fruits and vegetables.

“Those wishing to use their Link cards can come to the orange info tent to run their cards in exchange for River Bucks and Link Match vouchers,” Hiemstra said.

For additional information regarding Link, email riversedgefarmersmarket@gmail.com!