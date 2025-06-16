Recycle old electronics on June 27 in Oregon

Volunteers unload electronics during one of the Ogle County Solid Waste Department's recycling events in Oregon. The next electronic recycling event is Friday, June 27, in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department (OCSWMD) will host a residential electronics recycling event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, June 27, at 909 Pines Road, Oregon.

This event is for Ogle County residents only and a free permit is required in advance of the event.

To obtain a free permit call 815-732-4020 or email solidwaste@oglecountyil.gov and provide your name, address, phone number and email address by 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 26.

Accepted items include all televisions and computer monitors, computers, computer hardware and cables, laptops, tablets, cell phones, printers, FAX machines, scanners, shredders (no tubs), copiers, video gaming equipment, DVD/VCR’s, cable/satellite boxes, stereo equipment, radios, digital clocks, cameras, calculators, phone systems, holiday light strands, extension cords, rechargeable batteries, printer ink cartridges, CD/DVD’s, and CFL bulbs. Microwave ovens accepted for $5 per unit. Cash or check accepted.

There is a limit seven large or bulky items per permit and one permit per county household per month. Business or institutional electronic materials not accepted at these events.

Business or institutional electronics are accepted by the OCSWMD via a separate program.

Call 815-732-4020 for more information and pricing for business electronic recycling, and to make an appointment for drop off of the materials to be recycled.