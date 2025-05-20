Portion of Route 2 closed temporarily for accident

A portion of state Route 2, between Oregon and Dixon, was closed to traffic on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 20, 2025, due to a two-car accident at the entrance of the Castle Rock overlook in Castle Rock State Park. Occupants in the vehicles were treated at the scene but did not need to be transported. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – A portion of state Route 2, between Oregon and Dixon, was closed to traffic on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 20, due to a two-car accident at the entrance of the Castle Rock overlook in Castle Rock State Park.

According to Oregon fire crews, the occupants in the vehicles were treated at the scene and did not need to be transported to a medical facility by Oregon EMS.

The road was closed between Penn Corner Road north to Oregon with traffic detoured onto Pines and Ridge roads.

It reopened after the vehicles were removed.

The two-lane state highway winds through Castle Rock State Park south of Oregon.