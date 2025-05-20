Buffalo Township agrees to donate old Polo Town Hall to theater group

Polo Area Community Theatre board member Hart DuBois, (right) talks to Buffalo Township Trustee Rich Faivre during a presentation of PACT's plan for taking ownership of the old Town Hall on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The township voted 4-1 to donate the old Town Hall to the not-for-profit theater group. (Earleen Hinton)

POLO — The old Town Hall has a new owner thanks to action by the Buffalo Township Board on Wednesday, May 14.

Trustees voted 4-1 to donate the building to the Polo Area Community Theatre following a presentation by Hart DuBois, a PACT board member, who outlined how the not-for-profit group plans to raise enough money to keep the building viable as a performance venue.

“We feel confident this will work,” DuBois told the township board. “We ask that you kindly consider donating the building to us.”

Township trustees agreed April 8 to table a decision on what to do with the former township building at 117 N. Franklin Ave. so PACT members could determine whether they could afford to assume ownership of the building if the township donated it to them.

Buffalo Township’s operations moved in November 2024 to a new building after the city of Polo and township officials built a joint municipal building. Both contributed to the cost of the $1.93 million building at 118 N. Franklin Ave., Polo, about two blocks north of the old city hall.

The old Buffalo Township building is located at 117 N. Franklin Ave. across the street from the new building that houses the township and Polo city offices. The old township building has been the home of the Polo Area Community Theatre for almost 20 years. (Earleen Hinton)

On April 8, Buffalo Township officials invited public input on what to do with the old “Town Hall” building – across the street from the new building – during the annual meeting.

Moderator Tom Suits told the 22 people in attendance that the township could sell, lease or donate the 10,000-square-foot building that was built in 1898.

Suits said the township did not want to own the building any longer and it could only be gifted to a not-for-profit organization. The only other option was to have the building demolished.

Township Supervisor Phil Fossler provided a sheet to attendees that outlined the costs of the building from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. Those costs totaled $17,083 and were listed as: garbage, $261; ComEd, $2,349; Nicor, $4,899; insurance, $3,900; pest control, $322; snow removal, $254; repairs, $908; and custodian, $5,000.

PACT paid the township $400 to rent the building for each performance.

PACT members said the community theater was one of the reasons they moved to Polo, providing a family-friendly venue that has become a safe place for children and teenagers. They said not owning the building themselves has limited their ability to raise funds for improvements.

At the May 14 meeting, DuBois said PACT’s net income for 2023-2024 was $6,111.44 and its current cash assets were $5,458. He said PACT had already received pledges of more donations – if the group became the building’s owner.

Polo Area Community Theatre board member Hart DuBois (standing) speaks to the Buffalo township Board Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The township voted 4-1 to donate the old Town Hall to the not-for-profit theater group. (Earleen Hinton)

“We have a solid number of $10,650 with membership donations,” DuBois said. “We should have more than enough to cover the daily expenses. We’re also working on some grants. And we have others who say they want to donate, but just can’t commit at this time.”

He said PACT will not have to pay $2,000 in rent to the Township if the building was given to them. He said he was still seeking liability insurance quotes but estimated that cost would be $1,000-$1,200.

“We definitely have enough to take care of the monthly costs,” DuBois said.

“That’s good enough for one year, but what about next year,” asked Fossler.

“Polo is a small town, but we’re trying to do something good,” said DuBois.

“I’d like to give them a chance to get this to work out,” said Trustee Rich Faivre.

Road Commissioner Hunter Gray agreed. “They deserve a chance in my opinion. They’ve done their homework.”

Faivre said that perhaps more people would donate labor and materials for upgrades to the building if PACT owned it.

“It’s hard to ask for that when you don’t own it,” said DuBois.

Township trustees voted 4-1 to donate the building, with Fossler casting the lone no vote.

“We don’t want it back,” said Fossler. “And we don’t want another Congress School.”

Fossler was referring to the former Congress School, which was sold several years ago to private buyers but was eventually purchased by the city of Polo and torn down due to its failing condition.

“We don’t want to have to give it [Town Hall] back and we don’t know of anyone else who wants it. PACT has been around for 19 years and we’ve never been in the red. We’ve always been in the black,” DuBois said when referring to PACT’s finances.

Mark Scholl, recently elected Polo’s mayor, said he wishes PACT success.

“They are a good contribution to Polo and the arts are important to our community, helps our identity,” Scholl said.