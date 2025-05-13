Vintage base ball game moves to Oregon Park West

OREGON – If you want to see Oregon’s vintage base ball team take the field at 1 p.m. this Sunday, May 18, you’ll have to head west – Oregon Park West to be exact.

The Ganymedes’ home venue, south of the Chana School Museum home at Oregon Park East, can not be used for 2025 games due to renovation work at Park East.

Oregon Park District workers have put temporary construction fences across the Ganymedes’ Iron Chest Field and spectator area as construction of a new playground, walking trails and other park upgrades are underway.

“This will likely keep the Ganymedes from playing at Oregon Park East for the rest of the summer,” said Ganymedes Captain Mark Herman.

The Ganymedes received permission from the Oregon Park District for a new temporary field location for their May 18 game with the Lemont Quarrymen at Oregon Park West - 1402 Koontz Place, or 710 Oregon Trail Road. There are parking lots on both sides of the new field location.

“The clubs will be playing a game of 1858 rules base ball on a large grassy area of the park with a nice hill in center field and a prairie on the edge of right field. Home plate will be located just off the walking path behind the houses on 14th Street,” said Herman. “It should be a fun and memorable experience for both teams and fans. There is a large round bronze statue in dead center field at the top of the hill called ‘The Solar Reef’ that looks like something from Stargate, the movie.

“We’ll be back next year on the team’s beloved Iron Chest Field, next to the historic Chana School Museum,” said Herman.

The Ganymedes Vintage Base Ball Club is an educational outreach program of the Chana School Museum that has offered historic base ball games since 2005.

Vintage rules base ball (spelled as two words in the 1800s) is played with authentic wool uniforms, no gloves, underhand pitching and gentlemanly conduct.

Other rule differences include outs for balls caught on one bounce, no called balls or strikes unless the batter swings three times and misses and a requirement that players call themselves out on close plays. Base paths are 90 feet, there are three outs per inning and games are nine innings.

“The volunteer club plays by the earliest rules of base ball from the years 1858 to 1867 to educate and entertain guests about America’s first team sport. Admission to the games are free,” Herman said.

For more information about the Ganymedes, visit the Oregon Ganymedes Facebook page.

Oregon Ganymede third baseman“Dollar” Bill Roschi zeroes in on the ball at the 21st Annual World Tournament of Historic Base Ball in Dearborn, Michigan on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

2025 Schedule

Sunday, June 1, 1 p.m. - vs Lemont Quarrymen and Chicago Salmon at the Mt. Assisi Convent in Lemont

Saturday, June 14, 1 p.m. - vs DuPage Plowboys of Downers Grove, at the John Deere Historic Site in Grand Detour

Saturday & Sunday, June 21-22, TBA - Menomonie Vintage Base Ball Festival vs teams from Wisconsin, Minnesota & Michigan at Phelan Park in Menomonie, Wisconsin

Saturday & Sunday, July 12-13, TBA - 30th Annual Akron Cup Tournament vs 12 teams from Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and beyond at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron, Ohio

Sunday, July 20, 1 p.m. - vs Creston Regulators of Creston, at Oregon

Sunday, Aug. 3, 1 p.m. - vs Creston Regulators of Creston, Illinois at Lions Park in Malta

Saturday & Sunday, Aug. 9-10 - vs 12 teams from five states at the 22nd Annual Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation Greenfield Village World Tournament of Historic Base Ball in Dearborn, Michigan

Sunday, Sept. 14 vs Creston Regulators and DuPage Plowboys at Creston Booster Days Festival in Creston