Eagle’s Nest Art Group’s spring membership show opens April 26

OREGON – Eagle’s Nest Art Group will open its annual Spring Membership Show with a reception from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, April 26. at its Conover Square gallery located on the second floor at 201 N. 3rd Street, Oregon.

The art show will continue on Sunday, April 27, Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The show contains more than 80 original pieces of art, including paintings, glass work, pottery, calligraphy, drawings, fiber art, and works in wood. In addition, large and small prints are available for sale.

ENAG is a group of more than 90 members who are all from our local area: Oregon, Mt. Morris, Chana, Byron, Polo, Dixon, Forreston, Lindenwood, Rochelle, Hampshire, Ashton, Sterling, Rock Falls, Winnebago, Rockford, Sycamore, Pecatonica, and Pearl City, and Loves Park.

This show is dedicated to celebrating the long history of art in this area. ENAG was founded in 1957 to support the work of local artists and share art through hosting shows, offering programs and informal studio art sessions, and conducting art classes.

“Artists will be on hand each day of the show to welcome you. Refreshments will be served,” said ENAG member Marsha Behrens. “The shops of Conover Square will be open during show hours. The show is free and parking is plentiful.”

For more information about the group call 815-732-7783.