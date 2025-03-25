Former OHS track athletes fare well in the shot put at NCAA Division III indoor nationals

Four local track athletes pose for a photo after competing at the NCAA Division III finals in Rochester, New York. Competing in the shot put, were (left to right), Jenae Bothe, Brenna Noon, Zack Sanford, and DreAnthony Jackson. Bothe and Noon competed for Oregon High School during their high school careers. Sanford competed for Rochelle High School and Jackson competed for Dixon. (Photo provided by Melody Noon)

ROCHESTER, New York – Three Ogle County athletes competed at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Finals in Rochester, New York, on March 14-15, with one bringing home a second place trophy.

Three of the four throwers that competed at the nationals in the shot put included former Oregon High School track champions Jenae Bothe and Brenna Noon and Zack Sanford, who competed for Rochelle High School. DreAnthony Jackson, a thrower for Dixon High School, also competed.

Bothe, a junior competing for Washington University, finished second in the women’s shot put with a new school and personal record of 14.96 meters (49′ 1″). Bothe was the 1A state champion in the shot put in 2022.

Noon, a senior competing for University of Wisconsin - Platteville, finished ninth in with a best throw of 13.91 meters (45′ 7 ¾”). Noon won the 1A state title in the shot put in 2021.

Both were coached by Doug Engle when they competed for the Hawks.

Alexis Boykin, a senior for MIT, took first place with a throw of 15.31 (50′ 2 ¾”).

Jackson, a junior who now competes for Loras College, finished sixth in the men’s shot with his best throw of 17.33 meters (56′ 10 ¼”).

Sanford, also a junior who throws for Dubuque University, was 20th with a throw of 14.65 meters (48′ 0 ¾”).

Adam Strouf, a senior for University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, won the event with a throw of 18.35 (60′-2 ½”).