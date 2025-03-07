Oregon firefighter/EMT wins state medal from VFW

Lyn Hunter, wife of Oregon Firefighter/EMT Greg Hunter, pins his VFW EMT of the Year medal to his chest during a presentation at the Oregon VFW Post #8739 on Monday, March 3, 2025. Pictured, left to right, are: VFW Senior Vice Commander Lee Ossmann, Lyn and Greg Hunter, Assistant VFW Quartermaster Robert Coulter and Oregon Fire Chief Michael Knoup. (Photo by Matt Alford)

OREGON – Firefighter/EMT Greg Hunter received his official state medal as Illinois VFW’s EMT of the Year, from his wife, Lyn, at a special March 3 ceremony at Oregon VFW Post #8739 — the local organization that started the whole nomination process.

Hunter, 65, was presented the award at the Post by Senior VFW Vice Commander Lee Ossmann, Assistant VFW Quartermaster Robert Coulter, and Oregon Fire Chief Michael Knoup.

“Greg won the award at the local level and then went on to compete and won the state award for EMT of the year from the VFW,” Knoup said.

“I’m just a little bitty cog in all this,” said Hunter, after he humbly received his certificate from Ossmann and his wife, Lyn, pinned the medal on his dress uniform. “These folks here are wonderful people. So it’s nice for my wife to get to meet you some of your guys…who keep me alive when I’m out there. Thank you.”

Greg is the first nominee from the Oregon VFW Post to win the state award.

“We nominate them at the local level and if they win the local level then it goes to state and Greg won the state level. It’s pretty amazing,” said Knoup.

“That’s pretty prestigious. Obviously you impressed someone,” said one onlooker.

“It’s easy to shine with these guys,” responded Greg.

“His resumé is so long they got tired of reading it,” one of his friends quipped as others chuckled.

Greg was a Illinois Department of Natural Resources conservation police officer for 26 years and joined the department as a volunteer after he retired.

“I was promoted to park ranger in 1981. I was a firefighter/EMT for seven years while I was a park ranger before I was hired by the conservation police,” Greg said.

Greg comes from a rich history of military service.

“My whole family is military. I am proud of that,” he said. “I wanted to be a park ranger really bad and there wasn’t a war going on at the time. And so my family more-or-less said that type of work was acceptable to them. It is still serving the public, just in a little different way.”

Greg’s father served in the Air Force. “My dad was in the Air Force and he was very, very proud of his service,” Greg said. “He always raised me to be a servant – to take care of things. He thought I would be in the military someday, but when I didn’t do that, and this was the route I took, he’s always been very proud of that.”

He also had an uncle who was an EMT/firefighter. “He really encouraged me to do this. God gave me a gift to help people,” he said. “I’ve always been good at helping other people. I am glad I can still do it.”

Oregon Firefighter Greg Hunter (Photo provided by Michael Knoup)

Greg first learned that he had been nominated for the award during a training session at the Oregon station.

“There was a letter sent from the VFW to the chief apparently and that’s the first time I heard of it which was three weeks ago at our training night when he announced it. I had no idea,” Greg said.

Greg plans to continue working as a firefighter.

“I just turned 65. It’s [firefighting] is a young person’s job. Thankfully I am in pretty good shape and I work with some wonderful people here,” he said. “I don’t have an end date.”

Greg said Lyn and their two children, Breanne and Shelby, have always been supportive of his work.

“They support me 100 percent,” Greg said. “They worry just like everybody worries, but I have been in this business long enough that they are kind of used to it now.”

Knoup called Lyn to ask her some details for his background bio before the award was announced.

Greg was out of town taking part in a high-risk training for the fire department and Lyn was teaching when Knoup called.

“The chief called Lyn when she was at the school working to ask some questions and she thought something happened to me,” recalled Greg.

“I pretty much gave her a heart attack,” said Knoup laughing. “She had a whole class in front of her and I didn’t think about it being a school day and she was working. And she asked ‘is he OK?’”

“I had the whole class in front of me. I asked if I could call him back,” said Lyn laughing.

“So, I apologize,” said Knoup.

“No problem,” replied Lyn.

Knoup also thanked Lyn for her support of Greg’s service with the fire department.

“I really appreciate her understanding because her understanding allowing him to come help as much as he does is huge,” said Knoup.

(Information for this article was made possible by an audio recording provided by Matt Alford)