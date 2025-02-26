Barn destroyed in early morning fire

The charred remains of a barn is all that is left standing Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 following a fire on Haldane Road, near the intersection of Illinois 26, north of Polo. (Earleen Hinton)

POLO – A barn was destroyed by an early morning fire on Saturday, Feb. 22 near the intersection of Haldane Road and Illinois 26, about six miles north of town.

Polo Fire Chief Jim Ports said the structure was consumed by flames when crews arrived after receiving the call at 4:30 a.m.

“It was fully engulfed when we arrived,” Ports said. “There was nothing we could do, but just put it out.”

Ports said the cause of the fire is undetermined. No injuries to firefighters or animals were reported.

Ports thanked the following fire departments and districts for providing mutual aid: Mt. Morris, Forreston, Sterling, Oregon, Dixon, Rural, Milledgeville, Dixon City, Franklin Grove, and Advanced Ambulance.

Polo fire crews also responded to a car vs. house on the evening of Feb. 20 in the 200 block of N. Marco Ave. Ports said the driver had exited the vehicle when crews arrived and there were no injuries.

The home’s natural gas meter was struck so Northern Illinois gas crews were called to the scene.