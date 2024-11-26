Oregon High Schooll Madrigal Dinner Dec. 6

OREGON – Storytelling is the theme of Oregon High School’s Madrigal Dinner, slated for 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7 in the Brubaker Center at the Stronghold Camp & Retreat Center, north of Oregon.
The evening includes dinner and wassail. Tickets are $25 each.
Those interested in attending need to provide the following information: which day they are coming, the number of people in their group, and the names of everyone in their party.
“Please email zhall@ocusd.net with any questions and to reserve a spots. If you’d prefer to call or text, please contact me at 815-677-5493,” said OHS Choir Director Zach Hall.
Reservations close on Monday, Dec. 2.