Oregon High Schooll Madrigal Dinner Dec. 6

King (Brady Davis) reads a proclamation as Queen (Abigail Fletcher) and Prince (Isaac Ebert) listen. during the Oregon High School's Madrigal Dinner at the Stronghold Camp & Retreat Center in 2023. This year's dinners are Dec. 6 and 7. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – Storytelling is the theme of Oregon High School’s Madrigal Dinner, slated for 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7 in the Brubaker Center at the Stronghold Camp & Retreat Center, north of Oregon.

The evening includes dinner and wassail. Tickets are $25 each.

Those interested in attending need to provide the following information: which day they are coming, the number of people in their group, and the names of everyone in their party.

“Please email zhall@ocusd.net with any questions and to reserve a spots. If you’d prefer to call or text, please contact me at 815-677-5493,” said OHS Choir Director Zach Hall.

Reservations close on Monday, Dec. 2.