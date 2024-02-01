First public meeting held for Oregon’s newest comprehensive plan

Miriam "Mim" Evans from NIU's Center for Government Studies speaks to the crowd during a public meeting on Oregon's proposed comprehensive plan Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. The meeting was the first step of presenting the plan to the public. It was attended by approximately 30 people and was held at the CMAAA, formerly known as the Oregon Coliseum. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – After months in the works, Oregon’s newest comprehensive plan made its first public appearance Tuesday night at the Coliseum museum.

The meeting – the first designed to seek public input on the proposed plan – was attended by about 30 people, including city officials and commissioners.

The 46-page plan was created during the past several months by city officials and a 17-member task force comprising local residents and business owners with the help of Northern Illinois University’s Center for Governmental Studies.

Miriam (Mim) Evans, a senior research specialist with the center, gave an overview of the plan before asking for comments or questions from those in attendance.

She said the comprehensive plan and its creation process is meant to help city leaders as they plan for the future.

“This can be the first place to turn to answer questions about how the city of Oregon wants to grow,” Evans said. “This is a long-term plan but amendable as time goes on.”

The monthslong planning process included public input obtained through surveys of residents and nonresidents, Evans said.

“A tremendous amount of effort went into the making of this,” Evans said.

The plan reads: “The comprehensive planning process included multiple engagement tools to ensure Oregon community members had opportunities to share their thoughts, ideas and concerns. Community input helped shape the elements in this plan.

“Community members were able to participate in resident and business surveys, share comments on a dedicated project website, and post comments on an interactive web-based comment map. Visitors and nearby residents were surveyed to gather feedback from people who visit Oregon and its local attractions. Community members also provided feedback on the plan during a public hearing conducted by the Planning Commission and discussion with the City Council.”

The Comprehensive Plan Task Force included residents, business owners and community leaders who met periodically throughout the planning process to review findings; develop the vision, goals and objectives; and share their expertise.

The vision statement for the plan reads: “Oregon, Illinois, is a charming small town located on the Rock River, surrounded by scenic farmland and state parks. A center for the arts, outdoor adventure and festivals, Oregon thrives by welcoming residents, businesses and visitors. The community honors its history and is dedicated to creating a bright and sustainable future.”

The plan outlines several goals and objectives topics, including community character, residential neighborhoods, transportation, economic development, public facilities services and utilities, environmental and natural resources, parks and open space, community design, and communications.

Evans said the plan itself is not a legal, binding document but can be used by city officials in drafting legal policies and ordinances once it is adopted. She also said it can be “amendable” before it is voted on by the City Council.

“The comprehensive plan is a guide to help our town achieve our goals, set our vision for land use and envision the overall focus for our communities’ future,” City Manager Darin DeHaan said. “We have met most of our previously set objectives in our current plan, and so it’s time for a new one.”

The city’s last comprehensive plan was completed in 2016.

The new plan will be made available through the city’s website, cityoforegon.org, or through social media. For information, call City Hall at 815-732-6321.