Continuance granted in sexual assault case as evaluation continues

OREGON – The defense attorney for a Forreston man accused of sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl in 2016 and 2017 asked an Ogle County judge for a continuance until March as an evaluation of her client continues.

Michael A. Gaston, 67, appeared in court Wednesday with attorney Rahnesha C. Williams for a pretrial conference before Ogle County Judge John Redington.

Williams said Gaston’s defense team still is waiting for an evaluation of Gaston to be completed.

Assistant State’s Attorney Heather Kruse did not object to the continuance.

Redington granted the defense’s motion to continue the conference to 1 p.m. March 13.

Gaston was charged May 1, 2023, with six counts of criminal sexual assault. According to court documents, the incidents occurred in May and December 2016 as well as January, February and March 2017.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges May 26, 2023, and has requested a jury trial.

Forreston police received a report of a sexual abuse incident Feb. 18, 2023, began an investigation and arrested Gaston in May, Chief Chris Thiel said in a news release.

Bail was set at $100,000. He posted $10,000 bond May 3, 2023, and was released.

Gaston was a bus driver with Forrestville Valley School District 221 but was fired March 1, 2023, according to the March 15, 2023, school board meeting minutes.