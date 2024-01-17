Testimony to begin Wednesday in jury trial for Hillcrest man charged with sexual assault of a child

The Ogle County Judicial Center is located in the 100 block of S. Fifth Street in Oregon, Illinois. The building houses courtrooms as well as the offices of the Circuit Clerk, Probation, and State's Attorney. ( Earleen Hinton )

OREGON – The jury trial for a Hillcrest man charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child began Tuesday with jury selection.

Jody T. Willis, 47, is charged with assaulting a girl younger than 13 between 2006 and 2008. He was arrested in March 2021 after an August 2020 investigation by the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department.

Willis has been free on $250,000 bond since his arrest. Willis, who was a Rochelle firefighter at the time of his arrest, also is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, which prosecutors allege occurred in 2007-2008 and 2013-2014.

Willis and his attorneys, Russell Crull and Eric Arnquist of Rochelle, appeared before Judge John “Ben” Roe on Thursday along with Assistant State’s Attorneys Matthew Leisten and Heather Kruse.

Jury selection began at 9 a.m. Tuesday and took the entire day to complete, with 19 potential jurors excused either by the judge, defense or prosecution during the questioning process. A panel of 45 people were summoned to appear for jury service, with 35 reporting early Tuesday morning.

The jury of seven women and five men, along with two alternates, will begin hearing testimony at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Ogle County Judicial Center in Oregon. The trial is expected to last three days.

On Jan. 11, Roe sealed the case file after a defense motion by Crull argued information should not be made available to the public – including arguments concerning defense motions in limine – made prior to the trial.

The purpose of a motion in limine (Latin for “on the threshold”) is to determine whether certain evidence may be presented to the jury. Motions in limine are commonly entered and argued before a trial begins, allowing evidentiary questions to be decided by the judge.