Winter blast continues on Monday

Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 may have been a holiday for some, but Mother Nature stuck to her guns and kept the mercury below zero.
A motor grader plows out a rural road east of Polo on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Residents and workers were still digging out from the weekend winter storm that dropped between 10-12 inches of snow across the region, followed by wind gusts and below zero temperatures (Earleen Hinton)
Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 winter in Ogle County Mother Nature dropped 10-12 inches on Ogle County and then followed up with sub-zero temperatures.