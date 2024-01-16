January 15, 2024
Winter blast continues on Monday

By Earleen Hinton

Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 may have been a holiday for some, but Mother Nature stuck to her guns and kept the mercury below zero.

A motor grader plows out a rural road east of Polo on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Residents and workers were still digging out from the weekend winter storm that dropped between 10-12 inches of snow across the region, followed by wind gusts and below zero temperatures

