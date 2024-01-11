Man accused of sexual assault appears in court with a new attorney

The Ogle County Judicial Center is located in the 100 block of South Fifth Street in Oregon, Illinois. The building houses courtrooms as well as the offices of the Circuit Clerk, Probation, and State's Attorney. ( Earleen Hinton )

OREGON – A man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in Polo in 2022 appeared in court Wednesday with a new attorney.

Armon D. Pearson, 23, of Markham, is charged with the criminal sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl in Polo on Dec. 13, 2022. He appeared in court Wednesday with his attorney, Ryan Irwin.

Irwin told Judge Clayton Lindsey that he planned to file a motion for discovery and asked for a continuance. Discovery motions are filed by defense attorneys in the pretrial phase seeking information prosecutors have that is related to the charged offense.

Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Leisten did not object to the continuance.

Lindsey set Pearson’s next court appearance for 10 a.m. Feb. 7.

An arrest warrant was first issued in July, when the charge was filed, and his bond was set at $150,000, meaning he would have to post 10%, or $15,000, to be released.

He was arrested Dec. 22 and first appeared in court Dec. 26, and again Dec. 27, in shackles and handcuffs wearing an orange jumpsuit issued to Ogle County Correctional Center inmates.

At that hearing, Leisten argued that Pearson should not be released from custody because criminal sexual assault qualifies as a “detainable offense.”

In making his argument to Judge John Redington, Leisten said police reports indicated that the assault took place on the south end of Polo about 10:52 p.m., at or near the Village Inn Motel.

Leisten said the victim told police that Pearson put his hand over her mouth and said he “would kill her” if she made noise. Leisten said she told police she was raped twice.

Leisten told the court that the girl was taken to KSB for sexual assault testing, with those results being sent to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab.

Motel records indicated that Pearson had registered for a room for one night on Dec. 13, 2022, Leisten said.

When questioned by Chicago Metro Police, Leisten said that Pearson denied knowing the girl or having been in or knowing of Polo or Ogle County.

Leisten said Pearson also told Chicago investigators that he had been texting with a Polo girl on the internet with the dating app Plenty of Fish.

Leisten said Pearson told police that he thought he had “hooked up” with her and acknowledged they had sex.

He said Pearson’s past criminal history included a charge of battery in Kane County in 2020.

Ogle County Public Defender Michael O’Brien represented Pearson in court at the detention hearing, arguing that the girl was “unclear” to police on where the alleged assault took place. He argued that Pearson maintains the girl “made the first move.”

O’Brien said Pearson was denied a public defender for this case but will lose his job if he is detained.

O’Brien asked Redington to consider releasing Pearson with strict conditions.

Redington agreed to release Pearson with the conditions that he not have any contact with the alleged victim.

“No contact with the minor at all,” Redington told Pearson on Dec. 27. “You cannot see her or text her or email her ... nothing on social media or through someone else. Even if she contacts you.”

Redington also told Pearson that he could not be within the city limits of Polo “under any circumstances” while the case is pending.