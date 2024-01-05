Ogle highway department prepping for winter mix

An IDOT snow plow applies anti-icing agent between Oregon and Mt. Morris in 2023. State trucks were out Friday applying the agent on Illinois 2 between Oregon and Dixon. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – The respite snow plow operators and their families received over the Christmas-New Year holiday could be over if the season’s first major winter event arrives early next week.

Forecasters are hinting at snow, rain, sleet...or whatever wintery mix starting Monday night through Tuesday evening. While some forecast models indicate snow others are predicting rain.

Either way, the Ogle County Highway Department has been readying its equipment for whatever Mother Nature tosses at them.

“In anticipation of the snow, we will have the plow blades mounted on all of our trucks in advance of the storm,” said Ogle County Highway Engineer Jeremy Ciesiel on Friday. “We will also pre-load the dump bodies with salt to expedite our departure.”

Illinois Department of Transportation trucks were traversing state Route 2 between Dixon and Oregon earlier in the day, spraying a liquid de-icing material on the roadway through Castle Rock State Park in anticipation of some precipitation expected Friday night and into Saturday.

“We also apply de-icing material to bridges ahead of the weather. Since bridges and culverts are cooled from both above and below, they are the first areas to freeze. The de-icing chemicals help prevent the structures from icing over,” Ciesiel said.

He urged motorists to be prepared for any turns in the weather.

“As with any winter event, we want the traveling public to be safe. Before heading out during a winter storm, please determine if the trip is necessary. If it is, please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination. We will be working hard to keep the roads safe, but our rural environment results in challenging, ever changing conditions,” he said.

Cieseil reminds motorists that even small amounts of snow can make driving challenging, especially in rural areas.

“Drifting from blowing snow tends to be patchy. Long stretches of clean pavement can lead to a false sense of security, and an isolated drift can take a driver by surprise. We recommend that all drivers take it slow, especially when approaching intersections. Give yourself plenty of time and space to come to a stop. It is also a great idea to leave more space between vehicles to provide for more time to react to changing conditions,” he said.

“Lastly, please be patient with those working to remove the snow and ice from the roadways. Never closely follow a plow truck; they are spreading salt and ice abrasives. It is also wise to slow down when passing a plow in the opposite direction.”

The upcoming forecast follows an unseasonably warm and snow-free holiday which gave snow plow operators across the region the opportunity to spend the holiday at home without being called out to plow in the wee morning hours.

“All of our employees were able to enjoy the holiday with their families and friends uninterrupted,” said Ciesiel.