Ogle County Planning & Zoning Department releases December permits

The Ogle County Planning & Zoning Department recently released the December permits it issued.

Robin Williams, Leaf River Township for an agricultural building.

Darrel Stukenberg, Mt. Morris Township for an agricultural building.

Lee Heeren, Monroe Township for an agricultural building.

Doug Knodle, Byron Township for a residential accessory building.

Jerry Moore, Monroe Township for a residential accessory building.

Kerri Carroll, Woosung Township for a dwelling addition.

SMJ International/Verizon Wireless, Oregon-Nashua Township for co-location of wireless equipment on existing telecommunications tower estimated to cost $10,000.

Summit Ridge Energy doing business as Forreston IL Solar 1, LLC, Lincoln Township for a special use solar permit approved by the Ogle County Board on Dec. 16, 2025.

Northern Illinois Service Company/Seabold, Marion Township to remove a farm building.

Lucas Baxter, Marion Township for a dwelling addition.