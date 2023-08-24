Mt. Morris fire district announces site for new station

MT. MORRIS – A new, state-of-art, fire station is in Mt. Morris’ future.

The Mt. Morris Fire Protection District Board of Trustees announced Aug. 16 that they have taken the next step in planning for a new $4 million firehouse.

“On Aug. 15, the district completed the purchase of land for the new firehouse site. The land is comprised of four parcels located in the 10 block of South McKendrie Avenue. The site includes two to the north – the two previous hardware store buildings – and the house on the corner of Main and McKendrie,” according to a news release issued by Mt. Morris Fire Chief Rob G. Hough IV. “To the south, it includes the house on the corner of Front St. and McKendrie Avenue and the house immediately to the west.”

The district has spent more than a year considering and evaluating several sites in the process, according to the release.

“Staying central in the district was paramount. Moving the firehouse from the core of the village would have changed response times, especially to the outlying areas of the District with the new site allowing quicker access to state Route 64,” according to the release. “Additionally, homeowners’ insurance rates could have increased for some if the firehouse had moved too far from its current location.”

The site chosen for the new station was “by far the best for utility access as there is excellent access to the sanitary sewer, storm sewer, and fiber optic lines all located on McKendrie Avenue”, according to the release.

“Additionally, there is a large 16″ water main located on McKendrie, which is the largest in the Village and needed to fill the apparatus quickly,” according to the release.

Firefighters will use the current structures on the newly acquired property for emergency training later this summer. The training will involve simulated fire conditions, and there will be no burning of any fashion in the structures.

“While the timeline is still being finalized for the next phase of the project, plans are to demolish the structures in early fall. After some light grading and site preparation, the final phase will be the construction of the new facility, starting in the spring of 2024. Barring any major setbacks, completion of the new building would be in early 2025. After the new facility is in operation, the District’s century-old firehouse will be put up for sale,” according to the release.

Funding for the new structure – estimated to cost between $4-4.5 million – is coming from several sources. “The district has been able to secure funding through federal, state, and local sources. The most humbling has been the funds donated by the past and present community members who believe in the district’s mission,” according to the release.

Bids are also being accepted for demolition of the current fire station at 15 E. Center St.

The existing 98-year-old fire station originally served as a car dealership and farm implement service station and has outlived its usefulness, Hough said in a previous interview with Shaw Media.

On Jan. 24, Mt. Morris Village Board members approved a $250,000 TIF proposal for the district to go toward construction of the new station.

The funds will be paid annually in $50,000 increments. Payments will start only after construction has begun.

The Mt. Morris Fire Protection District has announced the location of its new fire station. The site is located two blocks north of the existing station. The building in the background once was the hardware store. Construction of the new station is slated to begin in 2024. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The current fire Mt. Morris Fire Station is located at the corner of S. McKendrie and Center Street. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)