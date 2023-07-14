Bandshell in Mt. Morris to be rocked again by Jonny Lyons and the Pride

MT. MORRIS – Jonny Lyons and the Pride returns to the bandshell stage in Mt. Morris for a free concert from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, July 14 as part of the village’s free Jamboree Concert Series.

“Jonny knows how to command an audience, whether he’s fronting his band Jonny Lyons & the Pride, taking the stage as The Man In Black or the King of Rock and Roll, standing alone with an acoustic guitar, or even laying down the drums for Lance Lipinsky in his band The Lovers. Whatever the occasion, you can be sure to expect an electrifying performance,” said Larry Ubben, Jamboree organizer.

Lyons writes his own music flavored from his heroes such as Ray Charles, Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Conway Twitty, Jerry Reed, The Everly Brothers, Willie Nelson, and The Ventures, Ubben said.

Food and drink concessions for the evening will be provided by Chapter CU, P.E.O., who will serve hotdogs, brats, chips, soda and water starting at 6 p.m.

“Both Grandpa’s and Just For Fun Ice Cream Vendors will be there too,” said Ubben. “Please bring a blanket or chair, or enjoy the new benches and join the fun on our beautiful, historic campus in the center of Mt. Morris, two blocks south of stae Route 64 on Wesley Avene and enjoy the free Rock & Roll concert.”

In the event of rain, please check for an alternate location at: Facebook.com/mtmorrisjamboree, mtmorrisil.net, moundertown.com