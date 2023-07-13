New drop-off recycling program offered in Ogle County

OREGON – The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department (OCSWMD) has started a new recycling initiative aimed at fostering sustainability and encouraging community participation.

“The introduction of the new Drop-Off Recycling Program signifies a significant step forward in the commitment to reducing waste and protecting the environment for future generations,” Paul Cooney, director, said in a news release.

As of Monday, residents of Ogle County have access to two conveniently located recycling bins; one at the Ogle County Farm Bureau parking lot, 421 W. Pines Road, Oregon and one at the Byron Forest Preserve Maintenance Facility parking lot, 6845 N. German Church Road, Byron.

The program aims to provide an accessible alternative for rural residents and others who do not have access to curbside recycling.

This Drop-Off Recycling Program accepts a wide range of packaging materials commonly found around the house. Accepted items include:

Clean and dry paper products, including newspapers, magazines, office paper, cardboard, and paperboard (e.g., cereal boxes). No items contaminated by food (e.g. pizza boxes).

Plastic containers labeled with recycling symbols #1- #5 & #7, such as beverage bottles, milk jugs, detergent bottles, and plastic food containers.

Glass bottles and jars, which should be rinsed and free of any lids or caps.

Metal cans, including aluminum and steel cans, and aluminum foil.

“To ensure the success of this program, it is imperative that participants adhere to the guidelines provided. Proper recycling practices, such as rinsing containers, flattening cardboard boxes, and placing materials into the bin loose - not in plastic bags, will help maintain the integrity of the recycling process and keep this program sustainable,” Cooney said. “The community’s support and cooperation is needed to responsibly use these recycling bins. Abuse or contamination of the bins may lead to the termination of this trial program, jeopardizing the opportunity for sustainable waste management within our county.”

Cooney said OCSWMD is deeply committed to environmental preservation, and the Drop-Off Recycling Program reflects a dedication to a greener future.

“By engaging in recycling practices, Ogle County residents can collectively reduce waste, conserve resources, and mitigate the impact on the planet,” he said.

For more information about the Drop-Off Recycling Program, including specific guidelines and updates, please visit www.oglecountyil.gov or contact our office at 815-732-4020.

“Ogle County residents are encouraged to come together as a community to embrace this initiative and make a positive impact on the environment through responsible recycling. Together we can build a brighter, more sustainable future for Ogle County,” Cooney said.