Pie, Ice Cream Social to benefit first graders in Mt. Morris

MT. MORRIS – The Mt. Morris Community Library Foundation is hosting a pie and ice cream social from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, on the Mt. Morris campus, during the Kable Band concert.

All donations will go toward the 9x9x9 Program, the Foundation’s most successful program.

For just $9 per child, a first grader will receive one book per month for nine months, i.e., nine books during the school year. Fall 2023 will begin the fourth year that the Mt. Morris Community Library Foundation has sponsored the 9x9x9 program. We are seeking enough funds to ensure that every first grader in the Oregon school district receives nine books this year.

The Mt. Morris Community Library Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports the Mt. Morris Community Library through funding, by matching every memorial gift given to the library, and by supporting the library’s services and programs.

The Foundation also gives away books to kids who visit Santa during the Mt Morris Christmas on the Square event. Donations are welcome, and anyone can become an annual member of the Foundation for $25/yr. or purchase a lifetime membership for $100.

Those funds are invested and used to support the library. More information is available at the Mt. Morris Community Library, the MMCLF page at www.mtmorris-il.org, or by messaging the library on social media.