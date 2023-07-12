Ganymedes fall to Creston, but the weather was perfect

OREGON – The Ganymedes, a vintage base ball club based in Oregon, hosted the Creston Regulators on their home turf – Iron Chest Field - on a picture perfect Sunday.

“We played two very competitive matches with the result of a tie in the first contest by a score of 3-3 and lost the second 9-6,” said Mark Herman, manager. “Got to play better in the future, but at least no one got hurt and even a tie and a loss is better than not playing vintage ball at all on a beautiful summer day!”

Vintage rules base ball (spelled as two words in the 1800s) is played with authentic wool uniforms, no gloves, underhand pitching and gentlemanly conduct. Other rule differences include outs for balls caught on one bounce, no called balls or strikes – unless the batter swings three times and misses – and a requirement that players call themselves out on close plays. Base paths are still 90-feet, there are three outs per inning, and games are 9-innings long.

Comprised of volunteer players, the Ganymedes have been playing vintage base ball with 1858 rules for 19 years.

The remaining schedule for the team is

• Saturday, July 22 , noon vs. Milwaukee Grays Base Ball Club of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Fillmore Fungi Base Ball Club of Fountain, Minnesota & La Crescent Apple Jacks Base Ball Club of La Crescent, Minnesota at Estabrook Park and Beer Garden, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

• Saturday & Sunday Aug. 12-13, TBA vs. 11 vintage base ball clubs from five states at The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation Greenfield Village 20th annual World Tournament of Historic Base Ball, Dearborn, Michigan.

• Sunday, Sept. 17, 3 p.m. vs. Regulators Base Ball Club of Creston, at Creston Booster Day, Creston School Field, Creston.

• Saturday, Sept. 23, 2 p.m. vs. McHenry County Independants Base Ball Club of Prairie Grove at Prairie Grove Park, Prairie Grove.