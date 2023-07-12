Fall athletic seasons begin next month

OREGON - School district officials have announced the following general information for the start of the fall athletic season.

Freshman Athlete/New Athlete Orientation Night: Thursday, Aug. 3 - 6:30 p.m., OHS Gym

This event is mandatory for all freshman and new transfer students that are planning on participating in high school athletics at any time during their high school career in Oregon. At least one parent or guardian is also required to attend. The event will be repeated on Tuesday night Aug. 15 for any students/families not able to attend on Aug. 3.

First day of official practice for OHS fall sports: Monday, Aug. 7 - (specific times TBA)

Jr. High Volleyball: Thursday/Friday, Aug. 10 & 11 - Tryouts (3 p.m., Blackhawk Center)

Freshman Athlete/New Athlete Orientation: Tuesday, Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m., OHS Gym after “Meet The Teacher Night”) This event is mandatory for all freshman and new transfer students that are planning on participating in high school athletics at any time during their high school career in Oregon who were not able to attend the initial presentation on Aug. 3. At least one parent or guardian is also required to attend.