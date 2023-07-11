Oregon bike trail route updated to align with TOSOC

OREGON – The Oregon Park District’s community bike trail has been updated to align it with the 10-mile Tour of Scenic Ogle County bike route.

Changes were made after the Village of Progress approached OPD Executive Director Erin Folk with the idea in late spring, according to a July 5 OPD news release.

“The District was pleased to receive feedback from the Village of Progress and bike enthusiasts within our community,” Folk said in the release. “The original vision for the community bike trail was to provide a safe route for community members and visitors to experience the wonderful things Oregon has to offer. Aligning our community bike route with the TOSOC 10-mile route continues to enhance this vision.”

The seven-mile community bike trail loops through Oregon, passing by Park West, Fairground Park, Kiwanis Park, Carnation Park, Mix Park, Lions Park and Veteran’s Prairie, the OPD website states. It is an easy, casual ride for people of all ages that takes riders near the Oregon Sculpture Trail, the Depot Museum, Oregon Public Library, schools and visitor parking, according to the release.

The update will eliminate confusion for community members, visitors and TOSOC race participants, according to the release.

OPD Assistant Superintendent of Parks and Facilities Brent Suter coordinated efforts with the city of Oregon to realign the route signage to reflect the updated route, according to the release. OPD staff removed the old signs, and city staff installed new ones.

The updated map can be found at oregonpark.org/parks/trail-system and at cityoforegon.org/visitor-information/biking.

OPD strives to improve biking opportunities for both community members and visitors, the press release states. Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program funding received in 2023 will help support those efforts and expand the community trail from Illinois Route 64 to Lowden State Park, a project for which phase II engineering is underway, and construction is expected to be completed in 2025.

The 2023 TOSOC ride, sponsored by the Village of Progress, is scheduled for Sept. 23. Participants can choose between 10-, 32- and 62-mile routes. Participants interested in registering for TOSOC can do so bikereg.com/tosoc-bike-ride. The registration deadline is Sept. 11.