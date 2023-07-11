Encore! Mt. Morris has three summer opportunities for artists

MT. MORRIS – Encore! Mt. Morris is offering three opportunities for artists to show their creativity.

Fine Art in Straw: Just imagine what you could create. Encore! has openings for entries in the Eighth Annual US National Straw Sculpting Competition. Registration and acceptance are required to compete.

Create a Straw Sculpture individually or with a team. The sculpture must be at least 90% straw on the surface.

Sculpture Size: minimum—6 ½ feet (in height, in length, or in width). Create your piece at home and transport it to Mt. Morris by 4 p.m. Aug. 11. The 2023 U.S. National Straw Sculpting Competition runs from Aug. 11-27, Straw Fest Day is Saturday, Aug. 26. See information regarding rules and registration at StrawUSA.com.

Art on Fire 2023: Interested artists may “adopt” fire hydrants within the Village limits of Mt. Morris and paint creative, artistic designs.

Registration and acceptance is required before painting may begin. The goal of this program is to embrace local artistic talents while displaying creative artwork throughout the community.

Photos of each newly painted hydrant will be displayed online at EncoreMtMorris.com. The public will be asked to vote for their favorite new hydrant. There is no cost to apply for the program.

Participating artists will receive an Encore ‘Art on Fire’ tee shirt. Artists are responsible for providing their own materials, brushes, etc. Registration is open through Aug. 7 and painting must be finished by Aug. 13. Information is available online at EncoreMtMorris.com and at Mt. Morris Village Hall.

Gallery Show: Encore has extended the call for entries open for their third Old Sandstone Gallery Show of the 2023 season, this juried show invites original art of all kinds.

Artists may register and submit 1-3 images of their original works for consideration. Artists must be 18 years old or older. Only registrations and images received by the July 17 extended deadline will be considered. Additional information and on-line registration is available at EncoreMtMorris.com

Encore! Mt. Morris is composed of volunteers committed to developing Mt. Morris, IL into a unique, thriving rural and cultural arts destination in northwest Illinois. Learn more and links to all events at EncoreMtMorris.com.