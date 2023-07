MT. MORRIS – The Kable Concert Band will bring “Christmas in July” to downtown Mt. Morris at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12.

Enjoy an evening of holiday favorites like “Winter Wonderland”, “Santa Claus”, and “White Christmas”. Organizers are planning a “happy” and “cool” concert in the Reckmeyer Bandshell on the campus square.

The Kable Band is directed by Andy Eckardt. Benches are supplied or attendees can bring their own lawn chairs. (Might need your winter coat...just in case!)