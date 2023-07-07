New museum in Oregon moves into historic building

OREGON – Area residents will have an opportunity to see inside Oregon’s newest museum next week.

The Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques & Americana, 124 N. 4th St., will host a grand opening from 5 to 8 p.m. July 14.

The opening will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, music by “NewShoes,” food by Jen’s Artisan Breads and beverages by Ogle County Brewery. Speakers will include Oregon Mayor Ken Williams and CMAAA Board President and Oregon Community Unit School District No. 220 Superintendent Tom Mahoney.

The Coliseum opened in 1923 and served as a center of activity for the community hosting a wide range of events including, dances, concerts and basketball games.

Owned by the City of Oregon, the building was leased to the CMAAA which began an 18-month renovation of the structure. Michael Glenn was hired in 2022 as the executive director of the museum.

The concept and formation of the CMAAA involved the vision and work of representatives from the city of Oregon, OCUSD, Oregon Park District, Serenity Hospice & Home, Village of Progress, Oregon Public Library, Oregon Depot Museum, Ogle County Historical Society Museum, Chana School Museum and other community leaders.

“The CMAAA’s mission is to present art, antiques, Americana and history through permanent and rotating exhibits, workshops, music, and theater,” according to the CMAAA’s website.

On July 19, the CMAAA will be open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional information can be found at www.cmaaa.org and at www.facebook.com/ColiseumMuseum.