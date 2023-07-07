German Valley Days to mark 175th anniversary of settlement

The 175th Anniversary of German Valley’s settlement and the 50th Anniversary of German Valley Days will be highlighted during this year’s German Valley Days festival July 14, 15, and 16.

Activities will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday with a Fireworks Fundraiser Supper, German Valley/Forreston 12U Baseball and Softball All Star Games and entertainment by “Just 4 Fun” Band.

Saturday events will begin at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast and FHN Health Screenings at the German Valley Fire Station, 600 Church Street.

Also planned are a 5K & Kids Fun Run, car show, antique tractor show, basketball contest, bags tournament, parade, and prize bingo. A stage performance by “Lynx” Band and a pork chop dinner at the fire station is also planned including a presentation of the MVP Award and “German Valley’s Got Talent” onstage (call 815-297-3434 to enter). Fireworks will also be offered at dusk.

Children’s attractions will include a pig scramble, coloring contest, Kiddie Tractor Pull, petting zoo, Nerf Blaster Wars, face painting, Big Bubble Time with Jason Kollum, Hacky Sack with Adam Linder, a Little Miss and Mister Contest, inflatables and bounce houses.

Food Trucks, craft sales and the Summer Rec Ice Cream Booth will be available Friday evening and all day Saturday.

The committee is looking for past Little Miss and Mister Winners and past MVPs to ride in the parade and be recognized on stage Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Call 815-297-3434 or 815-238-5345 to participate.

The German Valley Historical Museum will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will reopen following the parade.

The Historical Society will sponsor Historical Trolley Tours, visiting historical points of interest, at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Passengers may board at the museum, 805 Church Street.

Sunday events are a Community Worship Service in the Ben Miller Park at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Forreston Sports Boosters Wiffleball Tournament. Food will be available.

For more information, visit www.germanvalleydays.com or call 815 362-3671.