Fun was ‘bubbling up all over’ at River’s Edge Farmer’s Market

OREGON – The fun couldn’t help but bubble over at Thursday’s River Edge Farmers Market.

Jason Kollom “The Bubble Guy” brought his trough of wands to the event as part of the Oregon LIbrary’s ‘Library Day’.

“Yup, that is definitely a big, big bubble,” Kollom told Monroe Wicklund, 10, of Oregon as she lunched her creation with the Oregon dam in the background.

Every market night includes food trucks – Rustic Oven Wood Fired Pizza and Hector’s Cocina & Mobile Bar – and vendors, who sell produce, meat, eggs, mushrooms, coffee, honey, plants, snacks and baked goods and more.

“We also accept SNAP/Link EBT cards for the purchase of food products. Plus, our Link Match program offers a dollar-for-dollar match for the purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables, so every dollar of Link funds used is doubled—that’s double the amount of fresh, healthy foods available for purchase! Head to the orange info tent to use your SNAP/Link EBT,” market manager Liz Hiemstra said.

Next up:

July 13: Mike & Adam, a guitar-banjo duo out of Byron will be rockin’ out with their musical entertainment.

July 20: Heartache #1.

July 27: Oregon Park District’s Music at the Market featuring Justin Jones. Other kids’ activities include Explore-a-Truck night with the Oregon Fire Department.

The market takes place every Thursday evening through September from 5-7:30 p.m. at 123 N 2nd St. along the river behind the Oregon Fire Department.

More information can be found at cityoforegon.org/rivers-edge-farmers-market or find on Facebook or Instagram.