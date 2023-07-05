River’s Edge Farmers Market continues July fun

OREGON – River’s Edge Farmers Market organizers are looking forward to July.

First up, on July 6, is Library Day. The Oregon Public Library will be with sharing all there is to love about the library and getting people signed up for library cards.

“They’re also bringing The Bubble Guy with his many bubble creation devices. This is one of our most wonderful days with lots of fun for kids and adults, so don’t miss it! Alex Sitze will be our musical performer that evening and we are excited to welcome him back,” said Liz Hiemstra, manager.

The following Thursday, July 13 Mike & Adam, a guitar-banjo duo out of Byron will be rockin’ out with their musical entertainment.

“Then, Thursday, July 20 we’ll welcome back Heartache #1. July’s lineup culminates on the 27th with Oregon Park District’s Music at the Market featuring Justin Jones sponsored by Rock River Title,” Hiemstra said. “In addition to some fun kids’ activities, it’s Explore-a-Truck night with the Oregon Fire Department! Come check out all the amazing equipment the department utilizes to keep our community safe!”

Every market night includes food trucks—Rustic Oven Wood Fired Pizza and Hector’s Cocina & Mobile Bar—and vendors, featuring produce, meat, eggs, mushrooms, coffee, honey, plants, snacks and baked goods, fresh fruit popsicles, custom decor and clothing, jewelry, soap, candles, apothecary goods and more.

“We are also happy to again accept SNAP/Link EBT cards for the purchase of food products. Plus, our Link Match program offers a dollar-for-dollar match for the purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables, so every dollar of Link funds used is doubled—that’s double the amount of fresh, healthy foods available for purchase! Head to the orange info tent to use your SNAP/Link EBT,” she said.

The River’s Edge Farmers Market takes place every Thursday evening through September from 5 - 7:30 p.m. at 123 N 2nd St. along the river behind the Oregon Fire Department.

More information can be found at cityoforegon.org/rivers-edge-farmers-market or find us on Facebook or Instagram! We hope to see you there!