Mt. Morris readies to ‘Let Freedom Ring’ July 3-4

MT. MORRIS – Mt. Morris’ annual Independence Day festival kicked off Wednesday with the Queen Coronation and Kable Band Concert and will pick up the pace July 3-4.

On Wednesday, Little Miss and Mister Firecracker were crowned. (The winners names were unavailable in time for Ogle County Newspapers’ print deadline.) The winners will represent Mt. Morris for the next year, participating in the village’s July 4 parade, as well as parades in surrounding areas.

The Car Show runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 3, on Wesley Avenue. Bounce houses and a petting zoo will also be offered for kids from 4-8 p.m.

The Kid’s Parade will be from 6-8 p.m. on Main Street and from 5-8 p.m. The Rockin’ Fenderskirts will perform on the band shell stage.

Firefighters will host water fights for kids starting at 6:45 p.m. on Main Street.

July 4 activities begin at 7 a.m. with a Fireman’s Breakfast at the fire station. The breakfast runs until 11 a.m. A Fly In/Drive In breakfast also is being offered at the Ogle County Airport from 7-11 a.m.

This year’s patriotic program will take place at the band shell stage from noon to 1 p.m. At 1 p.m., the Illinois Freedom Bell will be rung.

The parade begins at 2 p.m. followed a performance by the Kable Band at the former David L. Rahn Junior High from 8-9 p.m.

The fireworks show begins at dusk behind the former David L. Rahn Jr. High School.

For a full schedule of events, visit: https://lfrmtmorris.com.