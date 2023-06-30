Mt. Morris Let Freedom Ring Patriotic Program to honor village anniversaries

MT. MORRIS – The 2023 Let Freedom Ring Patriotic Program starts at noon on July 4, on Wesley Avenue’s Mt. Morris Campus.

This year’s celebration includes not only that of our nation’s independence, but the 175th anniversary of the incorporation of the village of Mt. Morris; the 125th anniversary of the founding of Kable Brothers Company; the 100th anniversary of the Kable Band’s becoming the official band of the 129th Infantry of the Illinois National Guard; and the 60th anniversary of LFR.

American Legion Post No. 143 member and Vietnam veteran Doug Wean will welcome our guests, followed by an opening prayer by Pastor Rodney Caldwell of the Mt. Morris Church of the Brethren and Allure Pinecrest.

The Daisy, Brownie and Junior Scouts of the Mt. Morris and Oregon Girl Scout Troop No. 257 will recite the Pledge of Allegiance. The LFR 2023 Queen will be introduced by Meg Miller, LFR Queen Chair.

Mt. Morris Village President Philip Labash will welcome visitors on behalf of the village of Mt. Morris and lead the celebration of its 175th anniversary. A musical interlude will be provided by last year’s very popular barbershop quartet. It is composed of Kable Band and Oregon Senior High School band director Andy Eckardt, Kable Band member and Oregon Junior High band director Miles Beske, Kable Band member and Oregon Junior-Senior High Choir director Zach Hall, and PAG member Mark Tremble.

In LFR’s 2022 Patriotic Program, Mark outstandingly portrayed Ronald Reagan and delivered his speech for the 1963 dedication of LFR’s first freedom bell.

We celebrate our 175th anniversary in part by pausing to more clearly recognize and appreciate the heritage and high standards our predecessors bequeathed to our village. We are honored to again welcome U.S. Rep. Robert R. Hitt, portrayed by Encore! chairman and PAG member Jeff Bold, back to our bandshell. Hitt, a member of congress, represented this area from 1881 to 1906.

Hitt, who attended the Rock River Seminary founded in Mt. Morris in 1839, will bring with him former Rock River Seminary graduate Maj. General John A. Rawlins, who became a Galena attorney and neighbor of Ulysses S. Grant. Rawlins helped convince soon to become Lt. General U. S. Grant to join the Union Army.

Also in attendance will be Helen Judson Beveridge, a Rock River Seminary alumna, advocate for the education of women, and a former First Lady of Illinois. Helen helped establish institutions of higher education for women, and married Brig. General and Rock River Seminary alumnus John L. Beveridge, who was a Gettysburg veteran and later became an Illinois governor.

Harvey and Harry Kable moved to Mt. Morris at the age of two. They founded the Kable Brothers Company when they turned 18 and are welcomed back to Mt. Morris by Hitt to help us celebrate the anniversary of the founding of the Kable printing company, and to once again recognize and honor our Kable Concert Band, now entering their 127th consecutive season.

The patriotic program ends with the benediction, followed by a beautiful barbershop quartet rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner. The annual ringing of the Official State of Illinois Freedom Bell, located on the campus adjacent to the Reckmeyer Bandshell, will begin at 1 p.m.

All are invited to enjoy and participate in this annual event.