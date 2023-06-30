Illinois 2 construction in Ogle and Winnebago counties begins July 10

DIXON – Construction on Illinois 2 in Ogle and Winnebago counties will begin on Monday, July 10, weather permitting.

The 10.6-mile work zone is from Illinois 72 in Byron to Beltline Road in Rockford. Work will consist of patching the road and will require isolated complete road closures with a marked detour.

Traffic between Byron and Rockford should follow the detour using Illinois 72, Kishwaukee Road and Beltline Road. Illinois 2 will be accessible to local traffic.

The $1.4 million project is expected to be completed by Oct. 4. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

The Illinois Department of Transportation encourages motorists to avoid the work area, and when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.

“Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment,” according to an IDOT news release.

For IDOT District 2 updates, follow on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.