Kable Band offering two patriotic programs

Mt. MORRIS – The Kable Band will be in “patriotic mode” bringing two “star-spangled” concerts over the Fourth of July weekend.

The Kable Band will perform prior to the Mt. Morris Let Freedom Ring fireworks, at 8 p.m. July 4, behind the former David L. Rahn Junior High School on Brayton Road.

And, on the following night, July 5, there will be the regular Wednesday concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Reckmeyer Bandshell on the Mt. Morris Campus.

“Come celebrate the birth of our country with sparkling, patriotic concerts performed by the hometown Kable Concert Band, directed by Andy Eckardt, Oregon High School Band Director,” said Sylvia Saunders, Kable Band member.

Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets for the pre-fireworks concert.

“Benches are provided on the Campus, or you can bring your own lawn chairs,” said Saunders. “Happy Birthday to the United States of America!”