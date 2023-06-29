June 29, 2023
First Friday is July 7 at Oregon VFW

By Shaw Local News Network
Mike Bratt is First Fridays’ sound man as well as a performer. He’s seen here in the white t-shirt, setting up for, from left to right, Larry Wallace on dobro, Jerry Tice on guitar, Tracy Fleck on mandolin, and Randy Holland on harmonica. Lowell Harp, on guitar, is in the background. (Photo provided by Lowell Harp)

OREGON – The First Fridays Open Mic’s monthly show is at 6:30 p.m. on July 7 at the Oregon VFW.

“The event attracts many talented performers, but musicians and singers of all skill levels find acceptance from its supportive audience,” said Lowell Harp, one of the event’s organizers. “The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations.

Performers can sign up for time slots on a first-come-first-serve basis. “It’s best to arrive by 6 p.m. or earlier,” he said.

Interested parties who have questions can contact Jerry Tice, at 815-449-2660.

The VFW is located at 1310 West Washington Street in Oregon. It provides ample parking, along with the availability of a restaurant and bar within the building. A fish fry runs from 4 to 8 p.m.

