Village Board gives Let Freedom Ring $5,000 grant

MT. MORRIS — Mt. Morris Village Board members unanimously voted to give a $5,000 grant to Let Freedom Ring.

“The Let Freedom Ring Committee is made up of about eight people who are all very busy people,” Finance Trustee and LFR Committee member Melissa Rojas said. “The committee works very hard to raise $20,000 each year for the fireworks. Then there’s all the other little things that cost money.”

One example are the Tebala Shriners Air Squadron, which LFR usually pays to make an appearance in the July 4 parade. They might not be present this year, said Tiffany West, LFR Committee chairperson.

LFR is incredibly important to the Mt. Morris community and, in some sense, is linked to the village’s identity, Village President Phil Labash said.

“Last year we were in jeopardy of seeing the festival fall through,” Labash said. “I, personally, … think this is something that we should support. Not to the tune of $20,000, but I think a $5,000 annual grant is something we can support.”

The Village Board must approve the grant each year because they can’t bind future boards to spend money, village attorney Rob LeSage said.