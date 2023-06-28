Price Fountain lighting up Mt. Morris campus

MT. MORRIS — The replica of the original Price Fountain on the south side of the Mt. Morris campus almost is complete.

The only thing missing is a female figurine meant to top the fountain, said Jerry Stauffer, who headed the more than a decade-long project for many years.

“There’s a little figurine of a girl that’s suppose to be on it,” Stauffer said. “We call it a nymph.”

Mt. Morris Public Property Trustee Mike Fay told village board members on June 27 that the figurine had arrived, but they were waiting to put it up until installation of security cameras in the area was complete.

“The old concrete base was broken and cracked, and there was no way to fix it,” Stauffer said. “That’s why they bulldozed it out and started off new.”

After the old fountain was removed, the space served as a flowerbed for years, he said. The original fountain was stone and concrete, while the replica — the mold for which utilized the original — is made of bronze, Stauffer said.

The bronze form allowed water to be run up through the fountain, recreating the water feature the original fountain used to be, he said.

Construction on the replica fountain was completed last year, but this year they also added a light feature, Stauffer said. The fountain has been up and running for about two months so far this year, he said.

The original fountain was presented to the village by Dr. A.W. Price.