Oregon Woman’s Club honors long-time member Fran Strouse

OREGON – The Sunrise III restaurant in Oregon was the scene for a surprise luncheon for Oregon Woman’s Club member Fran Strouse to celebrate her 25 years of service to the GFWC Oregon Woman’s Club.

Strouse received her 25-year pin, which is awarded by the Illinois General Federation of Women’s Clubs. During 25 years of service, she served as the Oregon Woman’s Club president for 10 years and also was active in the GFWC District 13 organization.

“Fran has been a shining example of leadership and service to our organization for many years and has been a great friend to her fellow members. It is a privilege to work with her, " said Nancy Bartels, club vice-president.